Curry County smoke alarm giveaway for National Safety Month

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — In support of National Safety Awareness Month, and to raise awareness about safety in the home, Curry County said it is giving the first 15 people who like the Curry County Health Council (CCHC) Facebook page and leave a safety tip in the comments a free 2-pack smoke alarm Starting June 29.

Curry County also said, starting June 29, the first 15 people who watch a fire extinguisher training video on the Curry County website or Facebook page and leave a comment about the video will also receive a free 2-pack smoke alarm.

Curry County is encouraging residents to participate in the Curry County Health Council’s smoke alarm giveaway.

On June 1, Curry County said the Board of Curry County Commissions proclaimed the month of June 2021 as National Safety Month.