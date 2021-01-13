Curry County Sheriff’s Office respond to fatal crash on NM 467

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies were dispatched to a crash with injuries on New Mexico State Road 467 at milepost 13.

According to the Office of the Sheriff, two vehicles collided head-on around milepost 13.

Sofie Ingram, age 27, was going west on NM 467 and a second vehicle driven by Travis Foster, age 85, was driving east on NM 467.

The Office of the Sheriff said a witness reported that the Suburban, driven Foster crossed left of the center several times prior to the crash.

Ingram was not injured.

Foster died at the scene from his injuries.

The Office of the Sheriff said the investigation is ongoing.