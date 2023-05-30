CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office released information about an early Sunday morning incident involving a deputy who shot their weapon.

According to a news release from the office, Curry County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a “vehicle pursuit” around 2 a.m. Sunday. Deputies then chased the driver of the vehicle when it stopped in the 800 block of Rencher.

The release said that as deputies chased the driver on foot, a deputy “discharged” their weapon. No one was reported to be injured in the incident.

Officials said that the New Mexico State Police is investigating the incident, stressing that no other information will be released pending the investigation.