Curry County seeking volunteer firefighters

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Curry County announced it is seeking community volunteers to become volunteer firefighters for its five volunteer fire departments.

The county said it is looking for dedicated individuals to join the volunteer fire service and assist residents of the County in time of need. These departments provide fire and rescue services to all of the unincorporated areas of the County.

The county said anyone who is interested may obtain further information by calling Fire & Safety Director David Kube at 575-763-6016, extension 117. Firefighter training and equipment will be provided.