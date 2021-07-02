Curry County Road Department reports flooding on county roads, advises caution when traveling

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Road Department advises taking caution when travelling due to flooding on county roads.
According to the county, due to the torrential rains, a significant number of roads have minor flooding.
The county said it is advising all persons to pay attention to road conditions and exercise caution while traveling county roadways.
