Curry County reports road closures due to rain

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Curry County reports a significant amount of road damage and flooding on county roads due to torrential rain over the last few days.

Curry county said the following roads are closed:

CRL between CR17 and CR20

CR22 between CRF and CRG

CR23 between CRH and CRI

CR17 between NM108 and CRC

Curry County said they are requesting all persons to pay close attention to road conditions and exercise extreme caution while driving on county roads.