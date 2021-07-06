Curry County reports road closures due to rain

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Curry County reports a significant amount of road damage and flooding on county roads due to torrential rain over the last few days.
Curry county said the following roads are closed:
- CRL between CR17 and CR20
- CR22 between CRF and CRG
- CR23 between CRH and CRI
- CR17 between NM108 and CRC
Curry County said they are requesting all persons to pay close attention to road conditions and exercise extreme caution while driving on county roads.
