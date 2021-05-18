Severe Weather Tools

Curry County receives Wildfire Risk Reduction Program Grant

New Mexico

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Curry County announced that it has been selected as a recipient of the 2021-22 New Mexico Counties Wildfire Risk Reduction Program Grant.

The county said it was awarded $6,000 to be used for a Wildfire Prevention Media Campaign. Media messaging will inform the public about wildfire safety and preparedness. This is part of over $260,000 to 12 grant recipients for community wildfire protection plan updates, fuel reduction treatments and education efforts for fiscal year 2022.

The grant program was established in 2005 with the goal of preventing wildfires and wildfire related damage. Funding for this program is provided by the National Fire Plan through the Bureau of Land Management funds in cooperation with New Mexico Counties.

