CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Curry County announced that they have been awarded a $6,500,000 Regional Recreation Centers “Quality of Life” grant from the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration.

According to a Curry County press release, the grant aims to help the County’s plan to demolish the existing 60-year-old livestock barns at the Fairgrounds, and construct a new multipurpose livestock pavilion fully equipped with portable stalls.

Officials said plans for the new multipurpose livestock pavilion include a 41,400 square-foot pavilion with approximately 252 stalls. The pavilion will also include an office, restrooms, and wash stalls for livestock.

According to the release, Curry County’s application requested $11,618,889.67 and was granted $6,500,000, and a cash match from the County of $2,133,400.

Officials add that $5,118,889.67 is still needed to fund the project for a total project cost estimated at $13,752,289.67.

The County said that they have submitted an appropriation request for the 2023 Legislative Session for the additional amount needed.

“This has been in the works for years and we are ecstatic about the funding allocation to make this come to fruition. The Pavilion will enhance our fairgrounds and make it possible to recruit and host larger and better events in our community and generate revenue for the local and state economy,” said County Manager Lance Pyle. “The new pavilion would allow event contestants a location to stall their horses or other livestock and significantly improve the quality of life for all residents of Curry County and the surrounding area. In addition to equine events, the pavilion can also be used for year-round activities such as farmer’s markets, craft shows, sales, and more.”