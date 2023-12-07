CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Curry County announced it and the Communities of Grady and Melrose were awarded the FY2024 Regional Recreation Quality of Life Grant.

A combined total of $1,103,853 was awarded to Curry County along with Grady and Melrose from the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration, Local Government Division in an effort to improve the quality of life for each community.

“Earlier this year, Curry County received two grants to fund a County Grant Writer to work with our team and we extended that service to our rural communities. We are excited on the partnership and we congratulate the communities of Melrose and Grady on these two grant awards,” said Lance Pyle, Curry County Manager.

Officials said Curry County would be constructing two ADA-accessible playgrounds and recreational areas for children ages 2-15 at the Fairgrounds.

The Village of Grady will complete a master plan for their park as well as remove existing equipment and install new playground equipment. The Village of Melrose will complete a master plan for three sections of the Baxter Memorial Park as well as install two new playgrounds with shading and create ADA-accessible opportunities.