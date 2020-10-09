Curry County Jail reports 43 new COVID-19 cases

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Curry County Jail has become a hot spot for COVID-19.

Curry County Manager Lance Pyle said that 43 COVID-19 positive tests for detainees have been received in the past 36 hours.

Pyle said that on Thursday night, the facility had 64 inmates who had tested positive for the virus.

The county reported on Thursday as well, 65 new COVID-19 cases; the most in a single day since the pandemic began.

Pyle said none of the detention center employees have tested positive.

All detainee work programs have been stopped, according to jail officials, and the annex has been opened to housing new intakes in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.

This story is developing, and will be updated as new information is available.

