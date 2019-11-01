Curry County jail escapee sentenced to 30 years

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis man found guilty of escaping from the Curry County jail in 2018 and other crimes has been sentenced to 30 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections.

RELATED: 2018 Curry County jail escapee found guilty; faces 30 years in prison

Ricky Sena, 26, was found guilty of Escape from Jail, Conspiracy to Escape from Jail, Escape from the Custody of a Peace Officer, Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. The jury found that he was not guilty on a charge of Tampering with Evidence.

In June 2018, Sena, along with Victor Apodaca and Aaron Clark, escaped from the Curry County jail through an unlocked door with the help of a detention officer, Sarina Dodson.

RELATED: Court Documents Reveal More on Curry County Detention Center Escape

Dodson pleaded guilty to Assisting Escape from Jail and is serving a nine-year sentence in the Department of Corrections.

Sena, Apodaca, and Clark were found four days later hiding in a Clovis home, resulting in a SWAT standoff.

Apodaca previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 years. Clark also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 11 years.

Sena’s sentence will run consecutively to the 11 years that he is already serving in the New Mexico Department of Corrections for Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer.