Curry County issues fireworks restrictions

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – As summer begins in the High Plains, Curry County issued a reminder to residents and visitors that fireworks restrictions are in place.

Put in place due to the ongoing severe drought conditions and high fire danger in the area, the Curry County Board of Commission set restrictions in place on June 1, reported the County.

According to the County, sale and use of certain “aerial fireworks and ground audible

fireworks including helicopters, aerial spinners, missile type rockets, stick type rockets,

chasers and firecrackers” are restricted.

Fireworks that are noted as allowed in unincorporated Curry County areas are;

Ground and hand-held sparkling devices

Roman candles

Shells and mines

These fireworks, said the County’s reminder, are allowed only on areas that are paved or barren, or that have readily available water to for any homeowner or member of the public to use.

“Curry County is continually monitoring conditions and will remove the restrictions as soon

as possible.” said the reminder, “The Board of County Commission will revisit the matter at the regular

commission meeting on June 29, 2021.”

For more information, contact Curry County Fire & Safety at 575-763-6016, extension

117.