CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Curry County is hosting a community donation drive to collect items needed by those who have been displaced or affected by the two wildfires in San Miguel, Mora, Taos, and Colfax Counties that started on April 22.

Curry County Commissioners said the drive began on May 10 and will go through May 20. Items collected will be taken to the Salvation Army team assisting the communities in northern New Mexico.

Officials said the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires combined created the second-largest wildfire in the state and have burned about 203,920 acres, forced 13,000 individuals to evacuate, and destroyed more than 170 homes.

Items in high demand that are accepted during this drive include laundry detergent, “new” clothing of all sizes, “new” socks and underwear of all sizes, blankets, and pillows. Used clothing is not needed at the evacuee locations in order to help mitigate any COVID-19 outbreaks. Items can be dropped off at the Curry County Administration Complex at the table in the lobby. Curry County will provide all donations collected to the Salvation Army team assisting these individuals in need.