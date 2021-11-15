Curry County Health Council to host holiday food basket giveaway

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Health Council announced Monday that it will host a holiday food basket giveaway Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from the council, the council will hand out 400 holiday food baskets, consisting of a turkey, pie, potatoes and more, at 2:30 p.m. Friday (Nov. 19) at the Curry County Events Center, located at 1900 E. Brady Ave. in Clovis.

The aim of the giveaway, the release states, is to help the Curry County community and to provide for those community members in need.

For more information about the event, individuals are asked to contact Kristian Price at 575-763-6016 or by email at kprice@currycounty.org.