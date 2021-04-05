Curry County Health Council to have ‘4th Annual Substance Misuse Awareness Workshop’

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Health Council is presenting the ‘4th Annual Substance Misuse Awareness Workshop’ to support individuals struggling with alcohol or substance abuse disorders, according to the organization.

The workshop is a 2-day virtual event, with the first day on Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the second day on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the council office.

The council said that the event will include testimonials from members of the community who have experienced substance abuse and presentations from Mental Health Resources, Arise Sexual Assault Services, and more.

National Alcohol Awareness Month was founded in April of 1987 by the National Council on

Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, the council stated.

For more information please contact Kristian Price at 575.763.7725 or email kprice@currycounty.org.