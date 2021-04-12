Curry County gifts patrol car to Clovis Community College

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Community College received a special gift from Curry County – a 2013 Ford Explorer patrol car for its security department, according to Clovis Community College (CCC).

Dr. Charles Nwankwo, CCC President, said the gift will meet the safety needs for the college.

“This donation demonstrates the strategic partnership between the County and the College,” he said. “This vehicle was much-needed for us. It will help us to patrol our college properties, to ensure a safe environment for our constituents. This gesture on the part of the county is very important for our community as both of our organizations strive to improve the quality of life for all the citizens of our area.”

Curry County Manager, Lance Pyle, said “We have a strong, working relationship with Clovis Community College, so we were glad to be able to assist the college.”

Pyle continued, “It’s already been transferred and approved by the state auditor. The county donated it to the college. They recognized a need at CCC, and this was a way for the county to assist the college.”

The vehicle was delivered Tuesday to the campus and, according to Pyle, the county aims to continue the relationship with CCC.

“We’ve always had a strong, working relationship to benefit the community, the students and the College. We plan to continue to identify cost-saving measures that are mutually beneficial. We have plans to look at areas that we can partner and work together to benefit everyone involved.”

Lora Harlan, CCC Board of Trustees Chairperson, said “This vehicle will greatly enhance security patrol efforts on campus. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I’d like to thank the Curry County Commissioners, Manager Pyle, and Sheriff Waller for making this possible. This particular endeavor is just one more way of working together for the betterment of our community.”