Curry County fire departments recieve grant funding

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Curry County have announced multiple county fire departments have received grant funding from the New Mexico Fire Grant Council from the Fire Protection Grant Fund.

County officials said five Curry County Volunteer Fire Department and the County Fire Administration have been awarded grant funding in the amount of $1,553,000. The statewide grant program funds various fire department critical needs projects.

The funded projects include:

$100,000 for the Broadview Fire Department for water storage upgrades

$300,000 for new fire apparatus for the Countyline Fire Department

$228,000 for new fire apparatus for the Field Fire Department

$300,000 for new fire apparatus for the Pleasant Hill Fire Department

$300,000 for new fire apparatus for the Ranchvale Fire Department

$300,000 for communications upgrades for the County Fire Services

$25,000 for volunteer firefighter recruitment and retention programs

“With better funded fire departments, New Mexico communities may also benefit from lower insurance premiums, as insurers generally provide more favorable rates to communities with low ISO ratings and well- equipped fire protection services,” said County Manager Lance Pyle.