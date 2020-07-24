Curry County Detention Detainee Tested Positive for COVID-19

CLOVIS, NM (KAMR/KCIT) – The Curry County Detention Center announced that one of their detainees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The detention center said the detainee was brought into the facility by the Clovis Police Department and has been quarantined since being booked into the facility.

According to the detention center, the detainee was tested on July 18, 2020, and their results were received on Friday morning, July, 24. The detention center said there are currently no other positive tests confirmed by the Department of Health (DOH) at the facility.

Curry County Detention Center had comprehensive testing of inmates and staff had before the positive case as 100% percent of Curry County Detention Center staff and contractors and 25% percent of detainees were tested as of May 15th. All test results were negative.

The detention center also added that since May, 152 employees and 349 detainees have been tested with 49 tests pending.

The Curry County Detention Center is in partnership with their onsite medical provider, Wellpath, who has initiated testing of all detainees that may have had direct contact with the detainee and all of their staff.

According to the detention center, there are currently 170 detainees at the facility, 67 security staff, and 13 contractors. The detention center said DOH and Wellpath provided immediate access to test kits.

The Curry County Detention Center said they continue to comply with COVID-19 safe practices by requiring temperatures be taken before and after each shift, medically isolating any detainees experiencing symptoms, making sure masks are worn at all times, and by screening all staff and making sure that any that experience symptoms be tested as well as sent home to quarantine.

On top of their safety practices, they said that on June 12, 2020, the detention center implemented the following additional protocols:

• Screen and test all new intakes regardless of the length of stay and before they are moved into the general population

• Surveillance testing of 5% of detention staff weekly

The detention center said it was reported that this particular exposure occurred out of the State.

Curry County Manager Lance Pyle and Detention Administrator Mark Gallegos are requesting assistance from the public in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in their community by following COVID safe practices of wearing face masks in public, maintaining social distancing and practicing good hygiene.

