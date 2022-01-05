Curry County Deputy Sheriff has died

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the Sheriff said Curry County Deputy Sheriff Bryan Vannatta died on Jan. 3.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Vannatta served in federal and local law enforcement for 13 years, including six years with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Vannatta’s grandfather, the late Leslie Vannatta, served as an FBI agent in the Clovis area for many years. His father, Charlie Vannatta, is a former Curry County Sheriff and long-time investigator with the New Mexico Department of Public Safety.

Deputy Vannatta is survived by his wife, two sons, parents, sisters, brothers-in-law, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews