CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Curry County Court Deputy was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on US 70 in Chaves County, Tuesday, according to reports from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 6, the deputy was assisting in with a court-ordered medical transport riding in an ambulance with two medical service personnel and the patient. Deputies said the ambulance left the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled.

The sheriff’s office said all occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital for serious injuries and the deputy was flown to a hospital in El Paso.

The crash is being investigated by New Mexico State Police.