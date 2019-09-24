Curry County Clerk’s Office hosting 2019 National Voter Registration Day event

FILE – In this Aug. 21, 2018 file photo, a voter uses a polling booth during primary election day at Ketchikan Precinct 2 in the Plaza building in Ketchikan, Alaska. The Alaska Republican Party has canceled holding a presidential primary in 2020. In a statement Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, the party’s State Central Committee passed a rule saying a primary “would serve no useful purpose” because Republican Donald Trump is president. (Dustin Safranek /Ketchikan Daily News via AP, File)

CLOVIS, NM (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Clerk’s Office will join over 2,500 partners nationwide in hosting 2019 National Voter Registration Day. The nationwide event is held annually in an effort to increase participation in upcoming elections.

The Clerk’s Office will have election staff available to register new voters, update current voter registrations, and answer any questions while taking part in this voter registration drive. This is a great opportunity to verify voter registration information prior to the upcoming Regular Local Election in November.

As a nonpartisan unofficial national holiday, National Voter Registration Day counts on thousands of partners and volunteers across the political spectrum. Started in 2012 for the presidential election, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right – the right to vote.

The Clerk’s Office works year-round in the administration of elections. If you have any questions regarding the voter registration drive, or any other election related questions, please visit www.currycounty.org, stop by the Clerk’s Office, or call at 575-763-5591.