CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Curry County Manager’s Office, the Curry County Administrative Complex and County Offices are reopening soon.
After closing to reduce employee exposure to COVID-19, they are set to reopen on Jan. 4.
They will be following COVID-19 safe practices including requiring a face mask and social distancing.
They currently request anyone to still take advantage of services that allow them to conduct business online or by phone.
