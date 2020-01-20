Crowdfunding effort behind plan to revitalize Route 66 hotel

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — There are plans to redevelop another dilapidated hotel along the longest urban stretch of historic Route 66, but this project on the edge downtown Albuquerque will be bankrolled in a unique way.

The California-based hotel and entertainment company behind the effort is partnering with an investment platform to raise $6 million through local crowdfunding to pay for part of the project.

At nearly $25 million, the project calls for updating rooms at The Hotel Blue, changing the property’s name and adding new food and drink offerings.

The property was originally built in the mid-1960s as part of a national chain of midcentury downtown hotels.

