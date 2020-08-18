Crews responding to industrial fire in Tucumcari

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Fire crews are responding to a large industrial fire with explosions in Tucumcari.

Quay County Emergency Management said it is in the area of Maple and Campbell, between AP and N 2nd.

You are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

