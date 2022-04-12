ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Portales Fire Department reports that crews are responding to a grass fire in the area of NM 206 and S. Roosevelt RD 7.

The fire department said that Arch and Dora Volunteer fire departments are lending aid to the Portales Fire Department.

Officials said the fire has been contained as of 3:32 p.m. and has reopened NM 206 after closing it earlier in the afternoon due to smoke lowering visibility. Officials are still asking that people use caution in the area as remaining units mop up hotspots.