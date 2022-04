ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Portales/Roosevelt County Office of Emergency Management reports that crews are currently working a fire on NM Highway 202.

Officials with the office of emergency management said NM Highway 202 (Cacahuate Road) from US 70 to the State Line is closed and is asking that people avoid the area.

Officials said they want to remind people not to create unnecessary traffic and slow emergency responders by unnecessarily driving in the area.