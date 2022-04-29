UPDATE: 3:52 p.m.

According to officials from the City of Clovis, the Gattis Middle School will be evacuated to Legacy church due to fire concerns.

The school is being evacuated via bus to Legacy Church, located at 3401 N. Norris

Street. Multiple structure fires have occurred west of the County Road M and Llano Estacado Boulevard.

Original story

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are responding to a brush fire along SR 245 (Illano Estacado) and CR M. The City of Clovis said to seek an alternate route as emergency crews are on the scene.

There is no report of acres burned or containment.

This is a developing story, stay with MyHighPlains.com for more information.