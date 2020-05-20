‘Cowboys for Trump’ leader chided for ‘dead Democrat’ remark

FILE – In this March 12, 2019, file photo, Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder Coy Griffin denounces gun control and pro-abortion rights bills in the New Mexico State Legislature at a protest outside the Statehouse in Santa Fe, N.M. The group said this week seek arbitration in a fight with the New Mexico Secretary of State over fines and required reports. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Cowboys for Trump founder and a New Mexico county commissioner is facing criticism after he said in a video “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.”

A video posted online Tuesday shows Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin saying he wants Democrats to die politically, not physically, because the party is anti-American and opposed to President Donald Trump.

Democratic Party of New Mexico chairwoman Marg Elliston said in a statement Griffin’s comments had no place in the state’s political discourse and called for him to resign.

Griffin said he would not resign because he felt he did nothing wrong and was only speaking his mind.