‘Cowboys for Trump’ leader chided for ‘dead Democrat’ remark

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Cowboys for Trump founder and a New Mexico county commissioner is facing criticism after he said in a video “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.”
A video posted online Tuesday shows Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin saying he wants Democrats to die politically, not physically, because the party is anti-American and opposed to President Donald Trump.
Democratic Party of New Mexico chairwoman Marg Elliston said in a statement Griffin’s comments had no place in the state’s political discourse and called for him to resign.
Griffin said he would not resign because he felt he did nothing wrong and was only speaking his mind.