Cowboys for Trump eyes arbitration in fight over reporting

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — The group known as Cowboys for Trump is seeking arbitration in a fight with the New Mexico Secretary of State over fines and required reports.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports the arbitration request says Cowboys for Trump is protesting the requirements because it argues campaign finance laws violate free speech.

Organizers say the group is a for-profit organization.

Last year, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver sent a letter to the group and said the organization falls under the definition of a political committee and must hire a treasurer and file biannual reports.