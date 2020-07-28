Cowboys for Trump defends ‘go back to Africa’ comments

FILE – In this March 12, 2019, file photo, Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder Coy Griffin denounces gun control and pro-abortion rights bills in the New Mexico State Legislature at a protest outside the Statehouse in Santa Fe, N.M. The New Mexico state auditor is investigating an Otero County travel reimbursement allegedly connected to the Cowboys for Trump group. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The founder of the political group Cowboys for Trump urged people who support the playing of the Black National Anthem at football games to “go back to Africa.”

In a 35-minute video speech on Facebook live Sunday, Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin of New Mexico said supporters of the Black National Anthem want to “destroy our country.”

At least 2,200 people watched the video before it was removed from the Cowboys for Trump website.

Harold Bailey, the president of the Albuquerque chapter of the NAACP, called the remarks some of the most hateful things he’s heard in recent memory.