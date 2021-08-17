COVID-19 vaccination required for 2021 New Mexico State Fair

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2010, file photo crowds enjoy the day at the New Mexico State Fair in Albuquerque. New Mexico officials say they are heartbroken but that the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to cancel this year’s state fair. Dan Mourning, the fair’s general manager, confirmed in a video message released Friday, June 26, 2020, that the 11-day show wouldn’t happen. (Pat Vasquez-Cunningham/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

SANTA FE (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the Governor said in a news release that COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for the 2021 New Mexico State Fair.

The governor’s office said the policy follows the state’s announcement that vaccines will be required for workers in certain medical and high-risk congregate care settings, including hospitals and nursing homes, among other congregate care settings.

Everyone who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine must show proof of being fully vaccinated to enter the fair grounds said the governor’s office.

Appointments for a vaccine are available at VaccineNM.org.

The governor’s office said there are limited available exemptions – for medical, disability or religious reasons – to the state’s vaccination policy for the fair.