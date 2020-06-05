COVID-19 races through prison facilities in New Mexico

Graphic via Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Coronavirus infections continue to sweep through state and federal prison populations in New Mexico as health officials report 218 new positive tests for COVID-19 statewide.

The New Mexico Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 110 virus infections among inmates overseen by state and federal authorities at facilities in Otero County.

That raises total confirmed COVID-19 infections among inmates at detention facilities in Otero County to 455.

There were eight new deaths related to the coronavirus across the state.

At least 383 people have died from COVID-19 statewide.

New Mexico has confirmed 8,353 infections from the pandemic through testing.