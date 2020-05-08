Court overturns restitution order for extradition costs

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico court ruling says criminal defendants generally cannot be ordered to pay restitution for costs of being extradited.

A Court of Appeals ruling overturns a restitution order that a woman pay $2,100 to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Department for extradition costs in a forgery case.

Natisha George pleaded guilty under an agreement in which other charges were dismissed.

But she appealed the restitution order for costs of being returned from New York where she had moved to live with her father.

The Court of Apepals said there wasn’t a direct tie between George’s criminal conduct and the extradition costs and that extradition costs typically are a non-recoverable cost of administering a system of justice.