Court hearing may decide whether Roswell lawsuit can proceed

ROSWELL, N.M. (Roswell Daily Record) — A court hearing Monday may decide whether a lawsuit against the city of Roswell and the New Mexico Environment Department should proceed.

The widow of local businessman and former Golden Gloves boxer Raymond Anaya filed the suit last November.

The Roswell Daily Record reports the city and the department have asked for dismissal of the case.

Lynda Anaya alleges the two entities were negligent in their responsibilities by failing to give proper notification to her and her husband about pollutants that she contends contributed to his death and to the health problems that he experienced prior to his November 2017 death at age 73.