Court forces New Mexico COVID-19 patients to self-isolate

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two uncooperative coronavirus patients in New Mexico were ordered to self-isolate after state health officials obtained court orders in April.

Department of Health spokesman David Morgan declined to say who had been subjected to the orders or why they were imposed.

The Department of Health recently announced it would seek public health orders to force someone who tested positive for COVID-19 to remain isolated or quarantined if they refused to do so voluntarily.

Department officials say any offenders could be fined up to $5,000 and jailed for up to six months for each violation.

The number of COVID-19 cases is approaching 3,000 while 110 people have died.