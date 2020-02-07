Couple facing charges in kangaroo, mountain lion possession

BELEN, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico couple is facing charges over accusations they illegally imported exotic animals, including a mountain lion and kangaroo, for film productions.

Kip and Chelsey Lewis are facing multiple charges of unlawful importation of a nondomestic live animal after New Mexico Department of Game and Fish agents raided their home in December 2018.

According to court documents, Chelsey Lewis altered documents for the animals, and Kip Lewis lied about the locations of the animals.

Agents also found in the couple’s possession a capuchin monkey, a coyote, a prairie dog, a skunk, an American alligator, and a raccoon.

Their attorney, Jason Alarid, did not immediately return a message.