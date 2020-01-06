Councilor’s removal sought over text messages, ‘being rude’

EUNICE, N.M. (AP) — A city manager of a southeastern New Mexico town is seeking to remove a councilor over attendance and for “being rude.”

The Hobbs News-Sun reports City Manager Jordan Yutzy of Eunice, New Mexico recently sent a letter to the state Attorney General’s office seeking guidance on how to remove Councilor Terry Bettis from his seat.

Yutzy wrote that the 15-year veteran councilor keeps sending critical text messages and social media posts.

Bettis dismissed the concerns over his attendance rate and his text messages. He says he’s just trying to protect residents and taxpayers.

