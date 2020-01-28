1  of  6
Councilor’s removal case over text messages dropped

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

EUNICE, N.M. (AP) — A city manager of a southeastern New Mexico town who wanted a councilor removed over attendance and for “being rude” is dropping his case.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports the city council of Eunice, New Mexico, will not seek to remove Councilor Terry Bettis from office.

City Manager Jordan Yutzy told the newspaper the decision came after he had a telephone conversation with New Mexico Assistant Attorney General Zack Jones.

Previously, Yutzy sent a letter to the state Attorney General’s office seeking guidance on how to remove Bettis from his seat. 

