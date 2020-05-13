Coronavirus surges with emergency order close to expiration

A sign for Navajo Drive is seen against a cloud-darkened Sentinel Mesa in Oljato-Monument Valley, Utah on the Navajo Reservation on April 30, 2020. The reservation has some of the highest rates of coronavirus in the country. If Navajos are susceptible to the virus’ spread in part because they are so closely knit, that’s also how many believe they will beat it. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is weighing whether to extend major provisions of an emergency health order that limits nonessential business activity and bans gatherings over more than five people.

The governor scheduled a live-stream news conference on Wednesday to discuss statewide efforts to rein in the spread of the coronavirus and protect vulnerable residents.

New Mexico’s current emergency health order expires on Friday, as infections continue to surge in the northwest of the state.

The Navajo Nation on Tuesday extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to June 7.