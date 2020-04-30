Coronavirus infections surge in Native American region

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Confirmed coronavirus infections are surging in a New Mexico county where nearly 80% of residents are Native American.

Health officials reported on Wednesday said there are 133 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McKinley County on the Arizona state line that includes the Zuni Pueblo and parts of the Navajo Nation.

Statewide infections increased by 239 for the day to more than 3,200 positive tests.

Two deaths in McKinley and Sandoval counties increased the statewide death toll to 112 from the virus.

Two uncooperative coronavirus patients in New Mexico have been ordered to self-isolate after state health officials obtained court orders in April.