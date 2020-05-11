Coronavirus forces Santa Fe Opera to cancel upcoming season

In this May 7, 2020, photo, an electronic highway message board in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, encourages people to wear masks during the coronavirus public health emergency. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The famed Santa Fe Opera has been forced to cancel its season.

General Director Robert Meya said Monday the opera explored every possible scenario including how to test and quarantine, limit theater capacity and conduct wellness checks.

But he said the decision was made with the health and safety of staff, artists, patrons and the community in mind.

More than $5 million in tickets already were sold. Meya is asking patrons to donate the value of their tickets back to the opera to help compensate artists, musicians and seasonal staff who otherwise would have been working this season.