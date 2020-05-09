Coronavirus cases in New Mexico surpass 4,670; 181 dead

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has recorded another 181 coronavirus cases, pushing the statewide total to more than 4,670.

The state Health Department announced the latest numbers Friday, saying there were also nine additional deaths attributed to COVID-19.

That includes five deaths in McKinley County, a rural area along the New Mexico-Arizona border that includes Gallup and part of the Navajo Nation.

Despite its lower population, the area has been hit particularly hard and the county leads New Mexico in the number of confirmed cases.

McKinley County accounts for nearly one of every three cases statewide.