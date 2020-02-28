Convicted New Mexico sect leader seeks new trial

GRANT, N.M. (Gallup Independent) — A leader in a rural New Mexico paramilitary religious sect convicted of kidnapping and sexual abuse is seeking a new trial.

The Gallup Independent reports lawyers for Deborah Green, leader of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps, filed a motion recently after they say prosecutors did not disclose specific evidence.

Green was sentenced in September 2018 to 72 years in prison after being convicted of child abuse and other charges.

Authorities raided the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps’ secluded Fence Lake, New Mexico, compound in 2017 following a lengthy investigation.