‘Conquistador’ image on New Mexico water tank targeted

BERNALILLO, N.M. (AP) — A Jemez Pueblo activist wants a New Mexico town to confront a conquistador image on a water tank.
Roger Fragua, executive director of the nonprofit group Flower Hill Institute, recently sent a letter to the town of Bernalillo asking to the mayor to talk about the depiction.
Fragua says the axe under the conquistador helmet is offensive to some Native Americans.
Bernalillo Mayor Jack Torres says he’s open to beginning talks.
The move comes after Albuquerque and officials in Alcalde removed statues of Spanish conquistador Don Juan de Oñate amid demands from protesters to have them toppled.