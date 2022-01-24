Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez talks infrastructure law, tours dairy farm

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez was in Clovis on Jan. 24 to talk about the impact of the infrastructure law and to tour the Highland Dairy Farm to discuss water cleanup and accessibility for future needs.

In July 2021, Fernandez met with the Dairy Farm to discuss issues of PFAS contamination in their water supply from Cannon Airforce Base.

In December of 2021, she was able to secure USDA rule change to allow payments for cattle harmed by those chemicals.

“In congress we have prioritized our community colleges. In the American Rescue Plan we have sent about $4 million to Clovis Community College because we knew that they were serving the interest of the students and the we needed to be there to help out. I’m here today to see did that money help,” said Fernandez.