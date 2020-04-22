Congresswoman Deb Haaland up in money race for reelection

U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland of Albuquerque, N.M., seeks support from local party delegates at the Democratic Party preprimary convention in Pojoaque, N.M., Saturday, March 7, 2020. Candidates for open congressional and Senate seats underwent the first test of their political might as the Democratic and Republican parties of New Mexico held statewide conventions. The conventions decide the ballot order for candidates in the state’s primary election on June 2. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Congresswoman Deb Haaland is maintaining a comfortable lead in the money race for reelection for her Albuquerque seat.

Federal campaign election records show the Albuquerque Democrat raised over $243,000 during the first three months of 2020.

Her campaign also reported having nearly $327,000 cash-on-hand.

Republican dairy farmer Jared Vander Dussen reported raising over $30,000 and had over $106,000 cash-on-hand.

Retired police officer Michelle Garcia Holmes pulled in nearly $14,000 and had nearly $126,000 cash-on-hand.

Haaland is serving in her first term in Congress.

She is one of the first Native American females in the U.S. House.