Congresswoman Deb Haaland up in money race for reelection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Congresswoman Deb Haaland is maintaining a comfortable lead in the money race for reelection for her Albuquerque seat.
Federal campaign election records show the Albuquerque Democrat raised over $243,000 during the first three months of 2020.
Her campaign also reported having nearly $327,000 cash-on-hand.
Republican dairy farmer Jared Vander Dussen reported raising over $30,000 and had over $106,000 cash-on-hand.
Retired police officer Michelle Garcia Holmes pulled in nearly $14,000 and had nearly $126,000 cash-on-hand.
Haaland is serving in her first term in Congress.
She is one of the first Native American females in the U.S. House.