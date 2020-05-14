Congresswoman Deb Haaland picks favorite for open House seat

U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland of Albuquerque, N.M., seeks support from local party delegates at the Democratic Party preprimary convention in Pojoaque, N.M., Saturday, March 7, 2020. Candidates for open congressional and Senate seats underwent the first test of their political might as the Democratic and Republican parties of New Mexico held statewide conventions. The conventions decide the ballot order for candidates in the state’s primary election on June 2. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A progressive voice in New Mexico’s congressional delegation is endorsing attorney Teresa Leger Fernandez in a crowded Democratic primary for the state’s 3rd Congressional District seat.

Leger Fernandez was endorsed Wednesday by Albuquerque-based U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland.

Haaland is a tribal member of Laguna Pueblo and was chairwoman of the state Democratic Party before winning election to Congress in 2018.

The endorsement holds implications for Democratic candidates including former CIA operative Valerie Plame and Santa Fe-based District Attorney Marco Serna.

The Democratic primary is likely to be decisive in the open race to succeed Rep. Ben Ray Luján as he runs for U.S. Senate to replace retiring Sen. Tom Udall.