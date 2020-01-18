Congressmen help migrant girl with Down syndrome get into US

A delegation from the U.S. Congressional Hispanic Caucus has helped a 6-year-old migrant girl with Down Syndrome and a heart condition get paroled in the United States.

U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico said Friday he and other members accompanied the girl to a Port of Entry in Brownsville, Texas, and asked federal immigration authorities to allow the girl into the country to seek medical treatment.

There are exemption for vulnerable people in the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy for migrants seeking asylum.

The girl and her family had previously been denied entry.