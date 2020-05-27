Congressman urges New Mexico to extend mail-in vote deadline

FILE – In this July 25, 2019, file photo, Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., speaks as House Democrats hold a news conference in Washington. New Mexico is deciding on final contenders in open races for a U.S. Senate seat and a northern congressional slot that last changed hands a dozen years ago, as the sun sets on a Democratic political dynasty that emerged from a territorial 19th century legislature. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján is urging New Mexico’s top election regulator to provide more time for people to submit absentee ballots by mail in the June 2 primary.

On Wednesday, he cited the delayed delivery of some absentee ballots in Santa Fe County and proposed that regulators allow ballots be counted if they are postmarked on the final day of the June 2 primary and arrive afterward.

Under current procedures, ballots must reach election authorities by 7 p.m. on June 2.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver says the state’s election codes do not give her the authority to extend the deadline.