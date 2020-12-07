Congressman Ben Ray Luján announces Nominations for U.S. Service Academies

Washington D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Congressman Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), the U.S. House Assistant Speaker, announced the nominations of students from New Mexico’s Third Congressional District to enter the United States Service Academies.

“Each year, I have the incredible honor of nominating talented young New Mexicans to our U.S. Service Academies. These outstanding students have a demonstrable record of excellence and service, and I know that they will continue making New Mexico proud,” said Luján. “New Mexicans have always answered the call to serve, and I know that these students will continue that legacy.”

Congressman Luján’s 2020 U.S. Service Academy nominations include:

U.S. Military Academy – West Point, NY

Cade Allison – Navajo Preparatory – Fruitland

Brianne Boyd – New Mexico Military Institute – Farmington

Derek DeHerrera– Pecos High – Pecos

Amanda Garcia – Saint Pius X High – Rio Rancho

Jadyn Jeantete – Cleveland High – Rio Rancho

Tyler Jenson – Cleveland High – Rio Rancho

David Kwei – Los Alamos High – Los Alamos

Eugene Tapahonoso – Piedra Vista High – Kirtland

Faris Wald – Santa Fe High – Santa Fe

U.S. Naval Academy – Annapolis, MD

Maxwell Aiello – Clovis High – Clovis

Cade Allison – Navajo Preparatory – Fruitland

Brianne Boyd – New Mexico Military Institute – Farmington

Amanda Garcia – Saint Pius X High – Rio Rancho

Darien Garcia – Manzano High – Edgewood

Tyler Jenson – Cleveland High – Rio Rancho

David Kwei – Los Alamos High – Los Alamos

Maximillian Pasulka – Home School – Santa Fe

Teresita Salas – Rio Rancho High – Rio Rancho

Faris Wald – Santa Fe High – Santa Fe

U.S. Air Force Academy – Colorado Springs, CO

Maxwell Aiello – Clovis High – Clovis

Brianne Boyd – New Mexico Military Institute – Farmington

Derek DeHerrera– Pecos High – Pecos

Sarah Fischer – Cleveland High – Rio Rancho

Darien Garcia – Manzano High – Edgewood

Jadyn Jeantete – Cleveland High – Rio Rancho

Tyler Jenson – Cleveland High – Rio Rancho

Maximillian Pasulka – Home School – Santa Fe

Teresita Salas – Rio Rancho High – Rio Rancho

Eugene Tapahonoso – Piedra Vista High – Kirtland

Interviews took place throughout the Third Congressional District in early November. Congressman Luján’s Service Academy Selection Board considered all the applications from the young New Mexicans interested in attending the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, or the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Academy nominees submit an application that includes a personal statement, resume, letters of reference, academic transcripts, and standardized test scores. If nominated by Congressman Luján, applicants must meet the individual admission requirements for each academy. Students may be nominated for more than one service academy. The academies make the final decision on who will receive an appointment of admission.

Selection to U.S. Service Academies is among the most competitive and rigorous in the country; regardless of the number of qualified applicants each Member of Congress nominates, only a select few from each Congressional District are accepted by the service academies each year. Those selected will enter the academies in June 2021.